Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 313,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 274,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

JKHY stock opened at $178.49 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

