J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Disappointing Earnings

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63, 1,171,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,069,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.53). J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J.Jill by 447.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 44.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

