iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,000.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

