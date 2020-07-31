iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after buying an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after acquiring an additional 989,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,842,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

