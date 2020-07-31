iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Holdings Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iRobot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iRobot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $662,104.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,868 shares of company stock worth $5,783,006 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.