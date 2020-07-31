Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,253 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 631% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of NDLS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a PE ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

