Investors Purchase High Volume of Asante Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 39,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,941% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,950 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.