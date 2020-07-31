Investors Buy Large Volume of Henry Schein Call Options (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,675 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

