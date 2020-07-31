Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 710% compared to the typical daily volume of 379 call options.
Shares of NBLX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $844.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.76. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million. Analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 663,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 312.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 882,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
