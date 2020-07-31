Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 710% compared to the typical daily volume of 379 call options.

Shares of NBLX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $844.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.76. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million. Analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 663,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 312.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 882,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

