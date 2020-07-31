Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $14,646,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $94.37 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

