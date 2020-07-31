Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,202,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 565.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 541,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5,538.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 372,646 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,151,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after purchasing an additional 298,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,706. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

