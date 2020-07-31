Insider Buying: Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) Insider Buys 1,348 Shares of Stock

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) insider Stephen Le Page bought 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £6,268.20 ($7,713.76).

LON VTA opened at GBX 4.45 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.04. Volta Finance Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 740 ($9.11).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a €0.11 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.04%.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

