Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on LBAI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 37,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

