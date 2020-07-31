Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £18,254.10 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,254.10 ($22,463.82).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,081 ($13.30) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 951.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 934.68. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on IMI shares. CSFB cut their price target on IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised IMI to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($9.97) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.17) price target (up previously from GBX 995 ($12.24)) on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) target price (up previously from GBX 850 ($10.46)) on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IMI to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,037.35 ($12.77).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

