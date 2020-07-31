Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Acquires 7,059 Shares of Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) insider Keith Edelman acquired 7,059 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £19,906.38 ($24,497.14).

LON HEAD opened at GBX 278 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.08. The company has a market capitalization of $236.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($6.89).

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Headlam Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

