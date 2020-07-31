Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $68,271,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ingredion by 44.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after buying an additional 629,284 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ingredion by 732.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,900,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

