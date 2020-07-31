Independent Research Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Independent Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($166.29) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($176.40) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.45 ($152.20).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €133.52 ($150.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.19. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 1-year high of €139.72 ($156.99). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.23.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

