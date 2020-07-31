Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

