Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) vs. Shiseido (NASDAQ:SSDOY) Financial Survey

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Immunic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shiseido and Immunic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 1 0 2 0 2.33 Immunic 0 0 5 0 3.00

Immunic has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 161.73%. Given Immunic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than Shiseido.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 3.82% 8.28% 3.65% Immunic N/A -65.51% -59.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Immunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $10.38 billion 2.18 $676.77 million $1.72 32.89 Immunic N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4.52) -3.87

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Immunic. Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shiseido beats Immunic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants. Further, it produces and sells cosmetic raw materials, medical-use drugs, medical cosmetics, and precision and analytical equipment. The company sells its products through cosmetic stores, department stores, mass merchandising stores, drug stores, and perfumeries. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

