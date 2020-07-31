IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) Insider Julian Tedder Buys 3,051 Shares

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) insider Julian Tedder bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £457.65 ($563.19).
Shares of IGAS stock opened at GBX 14.45 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. IGAS Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.65 ($0.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.
IGAS Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.