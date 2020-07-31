IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) Insider Julian Tedder Buys 3,051 Shares

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) insider Julian Tedder bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £457.65 ($563.19).

Shares of IGAS stock opened at GBX 14.45 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. IGAS Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.65 ($0.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

IGAS Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

