Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after acquiring an additional 436,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,248,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

