Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.00-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.66. Hubbell also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.00-7.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $132.79 on Friday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Cfra reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Hubbell from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

