HOMIHELP Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $10,030.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for $10.88 or 0.00097428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.01931621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00184879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00068876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00105848 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

