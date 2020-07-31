HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HMS were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 266,102 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in HMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 345.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMSY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

