Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

