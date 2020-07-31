Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.19, but opened at $48.10. Hess shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 2,488,366 shares traded.

The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Hess by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

