Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hess in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

HES stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

