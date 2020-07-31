Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 98.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hershey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hershey by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.