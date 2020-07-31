HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.29.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

