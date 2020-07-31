Head-To-Head Survey: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 25.36% 10.45% 1.03% Signature Bank 26.12% 10.74% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 2.26 $12.49 million N/A N/A Signature Bank $1.94 billion 2.83 $588.93 million $10.86 9.44

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oak Valley Bancorp and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 3 9 1 2.85

Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $129.54, indicating a potential upside of 26.29%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Signature Bank pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of January 24, 2019, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, and municipal and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

