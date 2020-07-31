Head-To-Head Comparison: Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) vs. Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals -994.16% -80.37% -57.27% Axcella Health N/A -92.10% -61.93%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 149.51 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -10.01 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.30

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78 Axcella Health 0 0 4 0 3.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $43.44, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 301.30%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

