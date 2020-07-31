Head to Head Comparison: Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BAK)

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Methes Energies International and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 3 0 0 2.00

Braskem has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.10%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Profitability

This table compares Methes Energies International and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A Braskem -13.59% -179.34% -10.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Methes Energies International and Braskem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Braskem $12.72 billion 0.29 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.40

Methes Energies International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Volatility & Risk

Methes Energies International has a beta of 5.9, suggesting that its stock price is 490% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methes Energies International beats Braskem on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

