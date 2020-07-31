Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $547.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

