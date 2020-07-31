Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $97.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.