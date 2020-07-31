Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,488,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $32,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

