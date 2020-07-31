Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

NYSE:WWE opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

