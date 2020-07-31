GrowGeneration Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,554 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average daily volume of 354 call options.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 million, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $80,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 252,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

