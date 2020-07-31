Griffon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Griffon has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE:GFF opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $993.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

