Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $12.68, 1,097,033 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 577,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

GWB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $699.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.