Graco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graco by 30.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Graco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 56,680 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $902,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,670.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,454 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,820. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

