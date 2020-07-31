Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,563,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $169,550.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 683,863 shares of company stock valued at $45,676,179. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 63.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.