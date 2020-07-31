Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,657.05.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,531.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,472.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,376.69. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,038.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 11,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

