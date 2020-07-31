Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €13.80 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €13.80 ($15.51) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($16.63) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($18.52).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €13.74 ($15.44) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €13.85 and a 200-day moving average of €14.31. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($26.61).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

