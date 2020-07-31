Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.87. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,942,156 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

About Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.