Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.87. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,942,156 shares traded.
The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.
GSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
About Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
