GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GSK opened at GBX 1,529.20 ($18.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,625.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.45. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,832.24 ($22.55).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

