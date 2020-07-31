Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

GBCI stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 180.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

