Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ROCK opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

