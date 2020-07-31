Genuine Parts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 955 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,264% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $90.48 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

