Genuine Parts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 955 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,264% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.5% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NYSE:GPC opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.