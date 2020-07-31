Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,148,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

